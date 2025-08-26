Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gage Thomas 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250825-N-UP681-1009 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Ryan Hardrath, from Sacramento, Calif., conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gage Thomas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5], by SA Gage Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

