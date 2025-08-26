Dental Corps 113th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 22, 2025) – U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka celebrated the 113th birthday of the Navy Dental Corps with a cake-cutting ceremony in the command auditorium.

The ceremony began with opening remarks from Capt. Donavon YapShing, executive officer of USNMRTC Yokosuka. He was followed by Cmdr. Mathew Burdick, director for dental services, and Lt. Cmdr. Kelly Ligon, dental department head of general dentistry, who read birthday messages from the Dental Corps Chief and Navy Surgeon General.

The tradition of passing experience from one generation to the next was highlighted when the oldest and youngest Dental Corps officers present, Cmdr. Sepehr Rajaei and Lt. Sarah Moore, joined YapShing to cut the cake. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)