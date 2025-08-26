Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Corps 113th Birthday

    Dental Corps 113th Birthday

    JAPAN

    08.21.2025

    Photo by AI HAZAMA 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 22, 2025) – U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka celebrated the 113th birthday of the Navy Dental Corps with a cake-cutting ceremony in the command auditorium.
    The ceremony began with opening remarks from Capt. Donavon YapShing, executive officer of USNMRTC Yokosuka. He was followed by Cmdr. Mathew Burdick, director for dental services, and Lt. Cmdr. Kelly Ligon, dental department head of general dentistry, who read birthday messages from the Dental Corps Chief and Navy Surgeon General.
    The tradition of passing experience from one generation to the next was highlighted when the oldest and youngest Dental Corps officers present, Cmdr. Sepehr Rajaei and Lt. Sarah Moore, joined YapShing to cut the cake. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 18:58
    Photo ID: 9279268
    VIRIN: 250822-N-SK815-1007
    Resolution: 1920x1217
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

