Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MS Guard Soldiers Patrol the Washington Metro [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MS Guard Soldiers Patrol the Washington Metro

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, patrol the Washington Metro in Washington D.C., Aug. 25, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 19:21
    Photo ID: 9279267
    VIRIN: 250825-Z-GQ603-2020
    Resolution: 6614x4480
    Size: 10.53 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MS Guard Soldiers Patrol the Washington Metro [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MS Guard Soldiers Patrol the Washington Metro
    MS Guard Soldiers Patrol the Washington Metro
    MS Guard Soldiers Patrol the Washington Metro
    MS Guard Soldiers Patrol the Washington Metro
    MS Guard Soldiers Patrol the Washington Metro
    MS Guard Soldier Patrols the Washington Metro
    MS Guard Soldiers Patrol the Washington Metro
    MS Guard Soldiers Patrol the Washington Metro

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    NationalGuard
    DistrictofColumbia
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download