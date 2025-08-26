Tennessee National Guard supports D.C. Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Nathon Rigney, left, assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard, speaks with a member from the United States Capitol Police in Washington, D.C., Aug. 26, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)