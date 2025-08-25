250811-N-YO707-1031 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 11, 2025) A U.S. Sailor washes pans aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9277992
|VIRIN:
|250811-N-YO707-1031
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Fitzgerald Daily Ops [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.