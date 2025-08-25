Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two [Image 14 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two

    KOROR, PALAU

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    KOROR, Palau — A Patriot Advanced Capability 2 Interceptor missile is fired from an M903 Patriot Launching Station assigned to Battery D, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment during the patriot live fire portion of Exercise Tenacious Archer 25 on Aug. 22, 2025. Exercise Tenacious Archer 25 is a training event designed to build interoperability, capacity, and relationships that deter aggression and promote peace through strength. The exercise sharpens the brigade’s ability to operate across multiple domains, reinforcing U.S. Army Pacific’s commitment to regional security and stability.(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 10:43
    Photo ID: 9277922
    VIRIN: 250822-A-TR140-1014
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 21.07 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two [Image 18 of 18], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two
    Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Live Fire Exercise Day Two

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    AsiaPacific
    USArmy
    IAMD
    AirDefense
    TenaciousArcher25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download