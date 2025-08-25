Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald Replenishment-at-sea

    USS Fitzgerald Replenishment-at-sea

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    250808-N-YO707-2335 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 8, 2025) U.S. Sailors rig a refueling line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during a replenishment-at-sea with the John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 07:23
    Photo ID: 9277450
    VIRIN: 250808-N-YO707-2335
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Fitzgerald
    USCENTCOMPA
    deployment
    US Navy
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

