USS Fitzgerald Replenishment-at-sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250808-N-YO707-2335 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 8, 2025) U.S. Sailors rig a refueling line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during a replenishment-at-sea with the John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)