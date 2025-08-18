Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Sailors Conduct Mass Egress Drill [Image 5 of 5]

    Tripoli Sailors Conduct Mass Egress Drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Lt. j.g. Dominic Liu, the assistant damage control assistant officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), debriefs sailors after a mass egress drill, Aug. 25, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 02:22
    Photo ID: 9277100
    VIRIN: 250825-N-KX492-1227
    Resolution: 953x1430
    Size: 730.58 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Tripoli
    LHA7
    Navy

