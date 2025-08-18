Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Commodores Concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Band Commodores Concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA

    VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donovan Klutho 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250822-N-CF812-1007 WASHINGTON (August 22, 2025) The United States Navy Band Commodores perform a public concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA, Naval District Washington. Senior Chief Musician Robert Holmes, from McLean, Va. gestures begrudgingly to his watch as he awaits retirement. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 23:30
    Photo ID: 9277035
    VIRIN: 250822-N-CF812-8783
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 11.98 MB
    Location: VIENNA, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Commodores Concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Donovan Klutho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Commodores Concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA
    Navy Band Commodores Concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA
    Navy Band Commodores Concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA
    Navy Band Commodores Concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA
    Navy Band Commodores Concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA
    Navy Band Commodores Concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA
    Navy Band Commodores Concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA
    Navy Band Commodores Concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA
    Navy Band Commodores Concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA
    Navy Band Commodores Concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vienna
    Commodores
    United States Navy Band
    Public Concert
    Jazz
    Virginia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download