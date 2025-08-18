Navy Band Commodores Concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250822-N-CF812-1007 WASHINGTON (August 22, 2025) The United States Navy Band Commodores perform a public concert at Vienna Town Green, Vienna, VA, Naval District Washington. Senior Chief Musician Robert Holmes, from McLean, Va. gestures begrudgingly to his watch as he awaits retirement. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho)