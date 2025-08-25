Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest [Image 29 of 31]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, and their families attend the brigade's fall fest hosted at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, October 18, 2024. Fall Fest is one of many events the brigade hosts throughout the year in support of families and to build unit esprit-de-corps. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 23:18
    Photo ID: 9277026
    VIRIN: 241018-A-ZT447-3888
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest [Image 31 of 31], by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest
    Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Halloween
    First Army
    Esprit-de-corps
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download