Soldiers and Families Enjoy Fall Fest

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, and their families attend the brigade's fall fest hosted at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, October 18, 2024. Fall Fest is one of many events the brigade hosts throughout the year in support of families and to build unit esprit-de-corps. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)