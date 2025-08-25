Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers, family members and distinguished guests gathered at the Joint Forces Training Base on Aug. 2, 2025, to witness the 79th Theater Sustainment Command change of command ceremony, as Maj. Gen. Dianne Del Rosso relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Todd Erskine. (Photos by U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)