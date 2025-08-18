Airmen return from OIF deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135E Stratotanker pilot with the 108th Air Refueling Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, smiles after returning from an undisclosed location in the North Atlantic to McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, April 4, 2003. Approximately sixty 108th Airmen deployed in late February/early March to provide aerial refueling and strategic airlift in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. These are the first New Jersey Guardsmen to return from a deployment in support of OIF. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)