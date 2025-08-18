Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vigilance first: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz drives Antiterrorism awareness in Germany’s most complex footprint

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Mary Del Rosario 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Emily Roemer, antiterrorism officer with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security amplifies antiterrorism awareness to the broader military community during a live AFN Kaiserslautern radio interview with Airman Ayden Worley, Aug. 20 at AFN Kaiserslautern on Vogelweh Air Station. She explains why Antiterrorism Awareness Month matters and how every individual plays a role in preventing threats.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 07:15
    Photo ID: 9274883
    VIRIN: 240820-A-A4479-1001
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Antiterrorism
    vigilance
    Antiterrorism Awareness Month
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems

