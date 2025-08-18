Vigilance first: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz drives Antiterrorism awareness in Germany’s most complex footprint

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Emily Roemer, antiterrorism officer with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security amplifies antiterrorism awareness to the broader military community during a live AFN Kaiserslautern radio interview with Airman Ayden Worley, Aug. 20 at AFN Kaiserslautern on Vogelweh Air Station. She explains why Antiterrorism Awareness Month matters and how every individual plays a role in preventing threats.