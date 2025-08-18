Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Febryan Duarte, from Washington, subdues the “red man” during a non-lethal weapons certification for Sailors stationed aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 22, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 22:22
|Photo ID:
|9274585
|VIRIN:
|250820-N-JE839-1150
|Resolution:
|2148x1432
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Go Through the Non-Lethal Weapons Course [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.