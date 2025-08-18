Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors Go Through the Non-Lethal Weapons Course [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Go Through the Non-Lethal Weapons Course

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.20.2025

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Febryan Duarte, from Washington, subdues the “red man” during a non-lethal weapons certification for Sailors stationed aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 22, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 22:22
    Photo ID: 9274585
    VIRIN: 250820-N-JE839-1150
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
