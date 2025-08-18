JMSDF Medical Personnel Tour U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 8, 2024) – U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka hosted 17 medical and dental personnel from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) on Aug. 5 for a tour of the facility.

The JMSDF group was welcomed by USNMRTC Yokosuka Executive Officer Capt. Donavon YapShing and received a command brief followed by a tour of the hospital. Areas visited included the Multi Service Unit, Intensive Care Unit, Laboratory, Emergency Department, primary care clinics, TRICARE Suite, Maternal Infant Unit and Radiology Department. The tour concluded with lunch at the hospital galley with USNMRTC providers.

(Story/Photo by Ai Hazama)