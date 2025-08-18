MCRC Visits Marines 250 F/A-18D Hornet at Hanscom Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anthony Heiser, an operations officer with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks about an F/A-18D Hornet to Recruiting Station Boston officer candidates during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. During Marine Week Boston, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)