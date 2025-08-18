Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRC Visits Marines 250 F/A-18D Hornet at Hanscom Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6]

    MCRC Visits Marines 250 F/A-18D Hornet at Hanscom Air Force Base

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anthony Heiser, an operations officer with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks about an F/A-18D Hornet to Recruiting Station Boston officer candidates during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. During Marine Week Boston, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 11:12
    Photo ID: 9274119
    VIRIN: 250823-M-HP224-1239
    Resolution: 7881x5257
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

