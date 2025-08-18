U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: STX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Johnathon Wilkey, a cavalry scout, assigned to 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, Southern European Task Force, Africa, documents injuries on a Tactical Combat Casualty Care card during simulated training exercises as part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 24, 2025. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)