Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge NE25 [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge NE25

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Steis 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250821-N-KE644-2048 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2025) Sailors secure Suspension and Utility Unit-79 pylons in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge (NE25). NE25 is an exercise, led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Steis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 00:29
    Photo ID: 9273855
    VIRIN: 250821-N-KE644-2048
    Resolution: 6983x4655
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge NE25 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge NE25
    Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge NE25
    Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge NE25
    Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge NE25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Northern Edge
    AlliesandPartners
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    PACAF
    NorthernEdge25
    NE25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download