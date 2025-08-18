1st Armored Division UH-60 Black Hawk Crews Conduct Aerial Gunnery in Bulgaria

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 3-501st Assault Helicopter Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade,1st Armored Division, conduct refueling operations in preparation for an aerial gunnery exercise from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria on Aug. 23, 2025. 1AD CAB’s aerial gunnery increased lethality and proficiency of all Task Force Iron aviation crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)