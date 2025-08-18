Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division UH-60 Black Hawk Crews Conduct Aerial Gunnery in Bulgaria [Image 17 of 17]

    1st Armored Division UH-60 Black Hawk Crews Conduct Aerial Gunnery in Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 3-501st Assault Helicopter Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade,1st Armored Division, conduct refueling operations in preparation for an aerial gunnery exercise from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria on Aug. 23, 2025. 1AD CAB’s aerial gunnery increased lethality and proficiency of all Task Force Iron aviation crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 16:13
    Photo ID: 9273666
    VIRIN: 250823-A-AS519-9177
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
