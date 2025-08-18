The Navy Band Country Current performs at the Lakes Bluegrass Festival

250822-N-PG545-1203, Pine River, Mass. (August 22, 2025) Chief Musician Joseph Friedman, from St. Louis, Missouri, interacts with audience members after a performance at the Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River, Minnesota. The Navy Band Country Current performed a series of concerts throughout Minnesota, celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary with country and bluegrass fans across the state. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9273612
|VIRIN:
|250822-N-PQ545-1203
|Resolution:
|7746x5164
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
