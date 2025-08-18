Tennessee National Guard supports D.C. Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Oneal, left, speaks with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mitchell Thompson in Washington, D.C., Aug. 22, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)