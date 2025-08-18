U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: 12-mile foot march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various units across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), compete in the 12-mile ruck march event during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 23, 2025. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)