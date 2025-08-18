Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fitzgerald Daily Operation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    250630-N-YO707-1073

    Quartermaster Seaman Yair Moncada from Charlotte, North Carolina, stands Quartermaster of the watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 30, 2025. Fitzgerald, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 02:34
    Photo ID: 9273383
    VIRIN: 250630-N-YO707-1073
    Resolution: 2414x3621
    Size: 895.08 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fitzgerald Daily Operation [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fitzgerald
    ddg62
    deployment
    US Navy
    destroyer

