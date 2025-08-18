The Aurora Borealis appears over Abraham Lincoln during exercise Northern Edge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250818-N-BE753-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2025) The Aurora Borealis appears in the night sky over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as the ship transits the North Pacific Ocean during exercise Northern Edge 2025 (NE25), Aug. 18. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Campbell)