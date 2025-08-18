250820-N-BE753-1016 GULF OF ALASKA (Aug. 20, 2025) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Aji Ogunremi, from Cincinnati, prepares food for Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge 2025 (NE25). NE25 is an exercise, led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Glory Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 00:31
|Photo ID:
|9273336
|VIRIN:
|250820-N-BE753-1016
|Resolution:
|2456x1633
|Size:
|735.75 KB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by SN Glory Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.