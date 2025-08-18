SV25 Battlefield Update Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chilean Sargento primero Herrera discusses logistics with leaders gathered for a battlefield update brief, during Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 19, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Danielle Dias)