    SV25 Battlefield Update Brief

    SV25 Battlefield Update Brief

    ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CHILE

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Capt. Danielle Dias 

    U.S. Army South

    Chilean Sargento primero Herrera discusses logistics with leaders gathered for a battlefield update brief, during Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 19, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army's enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Danielle Dias)

