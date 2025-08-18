Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Force Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rachel Phillips assumed command of the 169th Force Support Squadron from Lt. Col. Thomas Bryant during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 9, 2025. The ceremony honored Bryant’s service and leadership while welcoming Phillips to lead the squadron in delivering essential personnel, sustainment, and morale services that support the wing’s mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

