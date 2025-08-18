169th Force Support Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rachel Phillips assumed command of the 169th Force Support Squadron from Lt. Col. Thomas Bryant during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 9, 2025. The ceremony honored Bryant’s service and leadership while welcoming Phillips to lead the squadron in delivering essential personnel, sustainment, and morale services that support the wing’s mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 15:37
|Photo ID:
|9272730
|VIRIN:
|250809-Z-VD276-4006
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|16.35 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
