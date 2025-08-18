U.S. Marines from 3rd Civil Affairs Group conduct training with Panamanian partner forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines from the 3rd Civil Affairs Group conduct a civil affairs training event in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 21, 2025. This training was a combined effort between U.S. personnel, the National Police of Panamá, the National Aeronaval Service of Panamá, and Panamá’s National Border Service, to provide an exchange of information for the civil environment group of interest in Panamá. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)