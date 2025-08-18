Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines from 3rd Civil Affairs Group conduct training with Panamanian partner forces [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Marines from 3rd Civil Affairs Group conduct training with Panamanian partner forces

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Marines from the 3rd Civil Affairs Group conduct a civil affairs training event in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 21, 2025. This training was a combined effort between U.S. personnel, the National Police of Panamá, the National Aeronaval Service of Panamá, and Panamá’s National Border Service, to provide an exchange of information for the civil environment group of interest in Panamá. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 11:00
    VIRIN: 250821-F-JC347-1155
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines from 3rd Civil Affairs Group conduct training with Panamanian partner forces [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SENAFRONT
    AERONAVAL
    Marines
    Civil Affairs
    Panama
    Policia Nacional de Panama

