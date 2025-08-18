Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    August ALDC Graduation Onboard NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 21, 2025) Aviation Ordinanceman 1st Class Bohdy McCall, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Advanced Leader Development Course (ALDC) certificate of completion from Cmdr. Steven Aspholm, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, after completing the four-day course on Aug. 21, 2025. ALDC prepares first class petty officers for increased leadership responsibilities in support of the Chief of Naval Operations Navy Leader Development Framework. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

