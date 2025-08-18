Spangdahlem EOD Hosts 2025 IED Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A French explosive ordnance disposal technician explores her surroundings with a flashlight during a training scenario at the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. The Rodeo challenged participants with a variety of scenarios, ranging from booby-trapped ammunition caches to unconventional explosive threats and mock IED production facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)