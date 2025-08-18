Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem EOD Hosts 2025 IED Rodeo [Image 8 of 8]

    Spangdahlem EOD Hosts 2025 IED Rodeo

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A French explosive ordnance disposal technician explores her surroundings with a flashlight during a training scenario at the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. The Rodeo challenged participants with a variety of scenarios, ranging from booby-trapped ammunition caches to unconventional explosive threats and mock IED production facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 04:17
    Photo ID: 9271611
    VIRIN: 250821-F-CJ696-1488
    Resolution: 4830x3214
    Size: 899.12 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    52nd FW
    Spangdahlem AB
    Saber Nation
    IED Rodeo
    EOD

