    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailor Conducts Space Restoration [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailor Conducts Space Restoration

    NORTH SEA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Seaman Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Lamarqus Gantt, assigned to Engineering Department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), uses a grinder on the deck of the ship’s machine shop, Aug. 19, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 03:40
    Photo ID: 9271548
    VIRIN: 250819-N-IQ220-1149
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    GRFCSG25

