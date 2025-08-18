USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailor Conducts Space Restoration

Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Lamarqus Gantt, assigned to Engineering Department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), uses a grinder on the deck of the ship’s machine shop, Aug. 19, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 03:40
|Photo ID:
|9271548
|VIRIN:
|250819-N-IQ220-1149
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
