CFAY Holds Awards at Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 22, 2025) - Gas Turbine System Technician 2nd Class Gerome N. Grant receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Commanding Officer, Capt. Les Sobol, during an awards ceremony at the Benny Deck theatre. For over 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Mitchell)