USS Tripoli Conducts A Rescue and Assistance Drill

Damage Controlman 2nd Class Brentwood Azarov, from Long Island, New York, passes an eductor to Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Gabriel Alejo, from Orange, California, during a rescue and assistance drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 22, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)