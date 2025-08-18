Marine Week Boston 2025; Christopher's Haven

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christian Concessi, from Wakefield, Mass., an infantry officer assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, plays a card game with residents at Christopher’s Haven, a temporary home for families and children receiving cancer treatment, during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. Marine Week Boston provides an opportunity for the Marine Corps to celebrate its 250th Birthday and connect with the community to show support while Christopher's Haven provides a supportive community of temporary apartments for families of children undergoing cancer treatment at nearby hospitals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)