Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Boston 2025; Christopher's Haven [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Christopher's Haven

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christian Concessi, from Wakefield, Mass., an infantry officer assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, plays a card game with residents at Christopher’s Haven, a temporary home for families and children receiving cancer treatment, during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. Marine Week Boston provides an opportunity for the Marine Corps to celebrate its 250th Birthday and connect with the community to show support while Christopher's Haven provides a supportive community of temporary apartments for families of children undergoing cancer treatment at nearby hospitals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 21:13
    Photo ID: 9271101
    VIRIN: 250821-M-NT273-1189
    Resolution: 7261x4843
    Size: 25.95 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Boston 2025; Christopher's Haven [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Orlanys Diaz Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Week Boston 2025; Christopher's Haven
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Christopher's Haven
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Christopher's Haven
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Christopher's Haven
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Christopher's Haven

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2MAW
    usmcNews
    Marines250
    marines
    Boston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download