Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Schriever Tribal Survey [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Schriever Tribal Survey

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Tribal Cultural Specialists survey a large open space looking for areas of cultural or religious significance near the western perimeter of Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 25, 2025. The group walked transects in a zig-zag manner to cover large areas in a short amount of time. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 13:21
    Photo ID: 9270032
    VIRIN: 250725-X-DA809-1007
    Resolution: 7080x4720
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schriever Tribal Survey [Image 7 of 7], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Schriever Tribal Survey
    Schriever Tribal Survey
    Schriever Tribal Survey
    Schriever Tribal Survey
    Schriever Tribal Survey
    Schriever Tribal Survey
    Schriever Tribal Survey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Colorado
    Space Force
    Schriever SFB
    SBD41
    Tribal Survey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download