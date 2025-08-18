Schriever Tribal Survey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Tribal Cultural Specialists survey a large open space looking for areas of cultural or religious significance near the western perimeter of Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 25, 2025. The group walked transects in a zig-zag manner to cover large areas in a short amount of time. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)