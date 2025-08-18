Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st MFTB HHC Change of Responsibility [Image 13 of 13]

    181st MFTB HHC Change of Responsibility

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    The U.S. Army Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, hosts a changing of responsibility from 1st Sgt. Darrel Whitton to 1st Sgt. John Vos during a ceremony on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024. The ceremony is a time honored tradition celebrating both the outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisors for the unit. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 11:46
    Photo ID: 9269868
    VIRIN: 240716-A-ZT447-8298
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.83 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, 181st MFTB HHC Change of Responsibility [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Army
    OC/T
    COR
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade

