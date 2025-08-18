181st MFTB HHC Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, hosts a changing of responsibility from 1st Sgt. Darrel Whitton to 1st Sgt. John Vos during a ceremony on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024. The ceremony is a time honored tradition celebrating both the outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisors for the unit. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)