ILNG TAG Match 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Colton Sedlock, Signal Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the 406 Brigade Signal Company, fires the M-4 Rifle in the Excellence in Competition Rifle Match as a part of The Adjutant General's (TAG) Match, Ill. National Guard - 2025 on Aug. 20, 2025, at Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, Ill. The purpose of the TAG match is to improve Soldier's marksmanship through competition and camaraderie. (Ill. National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Grandori)