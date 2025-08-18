Spc. Colton Sedlock, Signal Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the 406 Brigade Signal Company, fires the M-4 Rifle in the Excellence in Competition Rifle Match as a part of The Adjutant General's (TAG) Match, Ill. National Guard - 2025 on Aug. 20, 2025, at Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, Ill. The purpose of the TAG match is to improve Soldier's marksmanship through competition and camaraderie. (Ill. National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Grandori)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 07:11
|Photo ID:
|9269349
|VIRIN:
|250820-A-UN455-2652
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ILNG TAG Match 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Katie Grandori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.