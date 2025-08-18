Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band Performs for Local Children in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia August 2025

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band Performs for Local Children in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia August 2025

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Seaman Isabel Mendoza 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Musician 1st Class Jonas David interacts with local children after a band performance during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Chuuk, Aug. 19, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025
    Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band Performs for Local Children in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia August 2025
    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    C7F
    PACFLT
    CTF73
    INDOPACOM
    DESRON31

