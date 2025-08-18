Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational Medical Team Conducts Medical Training in Chuuk August 19, 2025

Participants in the Essential Neo Natal Care Workshop pose for a group photo during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Chuuk, Aug. 19, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Thomas)
