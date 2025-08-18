Abraham Lincoln hosts Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Commander, U.S. Alaskan Command and U.S. Senators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250819-N-UP681-1515 GULF OF ALASKA (Aug. 19, 2025) Sideboys render honors to Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, director, Joint Training and Exercises (J7), U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, as he is piped aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a visit in support of exercise Northern Edge 2025 (NE25). This visit focuses on highlighting the capacity and capability of the Abraham Lincoln Strike Group (ABECSG) and the ABECSG’s participation in NE25. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gage Thomas)