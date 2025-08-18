Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 participates in a Community Relations Event at Seventh-Day Adventist Church August 18, 2025 [Image 7 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 participates in a Community Relations Event at Seventh-Day Adventist Church August 18, 2025

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Partnership 2025 servicemembers repaint furniture as part of a community relations event at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, in Chuuk, Aug. 18, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 19:57
    VIRIN: 250818-N-OJ012-1143
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 participates in a Community Relations Event at Seventh-Day Adventist Church August 18, 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Pacific Fleet
    USS Pearl Harbor
    Navy Readiness
    PP25
    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP

