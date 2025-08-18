Pacific Partnership 2025 participates in a Community Relations Event at Seventh-Day Adventist Church August 18, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Partnership 2025 servicemembers repaint furniture as part of a community relations event at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, in Chuuk, Aug. 18, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)