    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in live-fire training [Image 16 of 16]

    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in live-fire training

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A firefighter from San Francisco International Airport (SFO), left, fist-bumps a 60th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter after live-fire training at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 15, 2025. The joint training, held Aug. 13-15, ensured Travis AFB and SFO firefighters maintained Federal Aviation Administration certification by practicing aircraft rescue and firefighting techniques in realistic conditions while also strengthening ties between military and civilian emergency responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 18:23
    Photo ID: 9268691
    VIRIN: 250815-F-RX751-1627
    Resolution: 5479x3082
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in live-fire training [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    Mission Readiness
    SFO
    60th CES
    Training
    Firefighter

