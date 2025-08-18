Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in live-fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighter from San Francisco International Airport (SFO), left, fist-bumps a 60th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter after live-fire training at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 15, 2025. The joint training, held Aug. 13-15, ensured Travis AFB and SFO firefighters maintained Federal Aviation Administration certification by practicing aircraft rescue and firefighting techniques in realistic conditions while also strengthening ties between military and civilian emergency responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)