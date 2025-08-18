LESUD 5/20th Soldiers employ AEVEX Launched Effects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, also known as the "Sykes' Regulars," employs the AEVEX Atlas 600 Launched Effects during a Launched Effects Special User Demonstration held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.



The 5/20th is a Stryker battalion stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. It is part of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division. The battalion was one of the original units selected to test and field the Stryker vehicle.



The Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation, alongside key counterparts, is leading the charge evaluating three cutting-edge Launched Effects (LE) as part of the Army’s Continuous Transformation. These systems are designed to enhance battlefield dominance and redefine modern military operations. The three Launched Effects being evaluated: AEVEX Atlas, Anduril Altius 600, and Raytheon Coyote Block III.