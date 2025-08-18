Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LESUD 5/20th Soldiers employ AEVEX Launched Effects

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LESUD 5/20th Soldiers employ AEVEX Launched Effects

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Matthew Ryan 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    The 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, also known as the "Sykes' Regulars," employs the AEVEX Atlas 600 Launched Effects during a Launched Effects Special User Demonstration held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

    The 5/20th is a Stryker battalion stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. It is part of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division. The battalion was one of the original units selected to test and field the Stryker vehicle.

    The Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation, alongside key counterparts, is leading the charge evaluating three cutting-edge Launched Effects (LE) as part of the Army’s Continuous Transformation. These systems are designed to enhance battlefield dominance and redefine modern military operations. The three Launched Effects being evaluated: AEVEX Atlas, Anduril Altius 600, and Raytheon Coyote Block III.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 13:11
    Photo ID: 9267611
    VIRIN: 250813-O-ZE044-4059
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LESUD 5/20th Soldiers employ AEVEX Launched Effects, by Matthew Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LESUD, LE SUD, Launched Effects, Special User Demonstration, WA, JBLM, PEOAVN, PEO AVN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download