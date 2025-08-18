Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Healy visits Manila American Cemetery [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gen. Healy visits Manila American Cemetery

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, takes in the names of missing service members at the Manila American Cemetery in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 17, 2025.The cemetery contains the final resting place of nearly 17,100 war dead, and 36,300 names on the ‘Walls of the Missing’ who served in the war and other campaigns across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 09:16
    Photo ID: 9267049
    VIRIN: 250817-F-DQ193-1215
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 408.3 KB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Healy visits Manila American Cemetery [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Healy visits Manila American Cemetery
    Gen. Healy visits Manila American Cemetery
    Gen. Healy visits Manila American Cemetery
    Gen. Healy visits Manila American Cemetery
    Gen. Healy visits Manila American Cemetery
    Gen. Healy visits Manila American Cemetery
    Gen. Healy visits Manila American Cemetery
    Gen. Healy visits Manila American Cemetery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Rapp
    Ready Reserve
    INDOPACOM
    Free and open Pacific
    Reserve Allies and Partners Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download