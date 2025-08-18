Gen. Healy visits Manila American Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, takes in the names of missing service members at the Manila American Cemetery in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 17, 2025.The cemetery contains the final resting place of nearly 17,100 war dead, and 36,300 names on the ‘Walls of the Missing’ who served in the war and other campaigns across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)