USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders connect with workforce at strategic support sites in Germany

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander Col. Jeffery Higgins and garrison Deputy Garrison Commander Paul Hossenlopp met employees at Germersheim Army Depot and Coleman Work Site, two of the garrison’s critical sites, Aug. 8. During the visits, they expressed gratitude for the team’s work and listened to employee feedback. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Tudor)