USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders connect with workforce at strategic support sites in Germany

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander Col. Jeffery Higgins and garrison Deputy Garrison Commander Paul Hossenlopp met employees at Germersheim Army Depot and Coleman Work Site, two of the garrison's critical sites, Aug. 8. During the visits, they expressed gratitude for the team's work and listened to employee feedback. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Tudor)

Story by Jason Tudor, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz executive officer



KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Meeting face-to-face with employees, listening to feedback and showing appreciation were three reasons U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander Col. Jeffery Higgins and garrison Deputy Garrison Commander Paul Hossenlopp visited Germersheim Army Depot and Coleman Work Site, two of the garrison’s critical support sites, Aug. 8.



Higgins and Hossenlopp made the visit with the express purpose of meeting face-to-face with employees stationed at these critical locations. Coleman Worksite and Germersheim Army Depot are two of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s 26 strategic sites throughout the region. Both sites lie between 40 and 60 miles from the garrison’s headquarters in Kaiserslautern.



“It’s important to me that all our team knows they’re seen, heard and valued,” said Higgins. “Getting out here isn’t about checking boxes; it’s about checking in. We’re in this together, and that connection is what drives mission success and ensures IMCOM’s support to those sites.”



At Coleman Work Site, Higgins met with firefighters and Directorate of Public Works employees. He met with and recognized the heroism of a contractor who recently foiled a burglary attempt. At Germersheim Army Depot, Higgins met with firefighters, postal workers and engineers. He saw where a new warning siren is being installed as part of the partnership between the city of Germersheim and USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.



“It means a lot to the folks out here when leadership makes the effort to visit,” said John S. Cruz, site manager at Germersheim. “Our teams work hard every day providing IMCOM support, often far from the spotlight, and having the command team come out to listen and show appreciation really boosts morale.”



Germersheim Army Depot, established in 1951, serves as a central logistics hub for the Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Commissary Agency, and Army and Air Force Exchange Service. It plays a vital role in receiving, storing, and distributing goods across Europe, Central Command, and Africa. Coleman Work Site, located in Mannheim, is home to the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) worksite. Managed by the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, the site supports strategic readiness by maintaining and staging thousands of vehicles and equipment for rapid deployment.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.