Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts maintenance during UFS'25 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts maintenance during UFS'25

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Pfc. Maddox Baird, a CH-47 repairer and aircrew member assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conducts repairs on the engine of a CH-47 Chinook during Ulchi Freedom Shield at Camp Humphreys, South Korea Aug 20, 2025. This maintenance is crucial to ensure the aircraft remains mission-ready and safe for flight operations, supporting both routine and contingency missions across the Korean Peninsula.
    Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 05:18
    Photo ID: 9266944
    VIRIN: 250820-A-AT874-1018
    Resolution: 4600x3070
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts maintenance during UFS'25 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Alexander Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts maintenance during UFS'25
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts maintenance during UFS'25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    2CAB
    EighthArmy
    FightTonight
    3-2GSAB
    UFS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download