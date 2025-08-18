Pfc. Maddox Baird, a CH-47 repairer and aircrew member assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conducts repairs on the engine of a CH-47 Chinook during Ulchi Freedom Shield at Camp Humphreys, South Korea Aug 20, 2025. This maintenance is crucial to ensure the aircraft remains mission-ready and safe for flight operations, supporting both routine and contingency missions across the Korean Peninsula.
Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight).
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 05:18
|Photo ID:
|9266944
|VIRIN:
|250820-A-AT874-1018
|Resolution:
|4600x3070
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts maintenance during UFS'25 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Alexander Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.