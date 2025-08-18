Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    652 Air Defense conducts Dronebuster Training with 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron. [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    652 Air Defense conducts Dronebuster Training with 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Pfc. Desmond Cunningham, an aviation operations specialist assigned to 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, aims a dronebuster at a drone during the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2025. Counter-UAS training enhances the unit’s ability to detect and neutralize aerial threats, ensuring protection of critical assets and personnel in a contested airspace.
    Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 05:18
    Photo ID: 9266943
    VIRIN: 250820-A-AT874-2030
    Resolution: 4721x3151
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 652 Air Defense conducts Dronebuster Training with 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron. [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alexander Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    652 Air Defense conducts Dronebuster Training with 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron.
    652 Air Defense conducts Dronebuster Training with 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron.
    652 Air Defense conducts Dronebuster Training with 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    EighthArmy
    652ADA
    FightTonight
    Dronebuster
    UFS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download