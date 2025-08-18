652 Air Defense conducts Dronebuster Training with 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron.

Pfc. Desmond Cunningham, an aviation operations specialist assigned to 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, aims a dronebuster at a drone during the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2025. Counter-UAS training enhances the unit’s ability to detect and neutralize aerial threats, ensuring protection of critical assets and personnel in a contested airspace.
Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight).
