    Turbo Distribution 25-2 [Image 2 of 6]

    Turbo Distribution 25-2

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Air Force Captain Christopher Delgado, 921st Contingency Response Squadron, Assistant Director of Operations, guards the perimeter during Exercise Turbo Distribution 25-2 at Amedee Army Airfield, California, Aug 19, 2024. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

