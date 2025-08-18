U.S. Air Force Captain Christopher Delgado, 921st Contingency Response Squadron, Assistant Director of Operations, guards the perimeter during Exercise Turbo Distribution 25-2 at Amedee Army Airfield, California, Aug 19, 2024. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 23:02
|Photo ID:
|9266724
|VIRIN:
|250819-F-BS369-3478
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Turbo Distribution 25-2 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.