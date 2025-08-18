Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts damage control exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250816-N-CK999-2263 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2025) Sailors report discrepancies during a damage control exercise onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr. is underway in the North Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. The U.S. Navy frequently conducts exercises and operations in the North Pacific Ocean to maintain readiness, refine tactics, deter conflict and support maritime homeland defense. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian Kibler)